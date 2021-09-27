Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

