Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.45 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $281.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.