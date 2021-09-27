Capital Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. 6,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

