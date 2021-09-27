Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 535,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Honeywell International by 90.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,912,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.17 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

