Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,522 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 272,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 871,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 211,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

