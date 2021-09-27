Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $6.53 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,038,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

