Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

