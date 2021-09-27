CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of CarMax worth $156,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $144.42 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

