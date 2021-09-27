Carrefour (CRRFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/21/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/9/2021 – Carrefour is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/6/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/31/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/30/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/5/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/3/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

8/2/2021 – Carrefour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CRRFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 49,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour SA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.