Cascades’ (CAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

CAS opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.16. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745 in the last three months.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

