CashHand (CHND) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $140,124.84 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,176,815 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

