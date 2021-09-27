Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Position Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,551 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

