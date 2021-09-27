Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 205.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 444,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $143,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

