Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

