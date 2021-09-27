Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

