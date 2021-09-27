Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

