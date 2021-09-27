Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.