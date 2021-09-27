Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.
Centuria Industrial REIT Company Profile
See Also: Intrinsic Value
