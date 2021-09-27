CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $91.59 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,271,542 coins and its circulating supply is 56,858,995 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

