Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 183.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

