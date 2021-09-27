Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Position Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

