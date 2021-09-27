China Online Education Group (COE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Online Education Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of China Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

