CIBC Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.11 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.95 million and a PE ratio of -56.55.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

