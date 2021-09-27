CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Baidu worth $42,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $156.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.89. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

