CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 14,079 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,071 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 42.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 38.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 177.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

