CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $49.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 166,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,701,000 after buying an additional 252,542 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 241,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

