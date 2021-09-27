CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,889 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $33,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $24,845,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

