CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,617 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 70.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.55 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

