CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,147,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.87 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

