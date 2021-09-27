CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

