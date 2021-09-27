Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post $444.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.74 million. Cinemark reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

CNK stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,442. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

