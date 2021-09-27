Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE:CNK opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.