Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0017

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $128,383.53 and approximately $3,128.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00712893 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.64 or 0.01084934 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

