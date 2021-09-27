Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,095 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.42% of OneSpan worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpan news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 117,426 shares worth $2,556,519. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

