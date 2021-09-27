Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $167.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

