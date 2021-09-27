Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of FibroGen worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.80 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.