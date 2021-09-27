Citigroup Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $203.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.93 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.