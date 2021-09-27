Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.