Citigroup Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.57.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

