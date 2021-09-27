Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 921 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,040,000 after purchasing an additional 165,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $376.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.37. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

