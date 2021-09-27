Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 1,477 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. AutoZone makes up about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 51.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 74.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,694.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,501.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

