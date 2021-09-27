Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $102.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

