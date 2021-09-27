Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $38.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 339,453 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $552.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.