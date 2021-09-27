CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

