Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 903,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.