Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

