Coin Artist Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003822 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00129579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

