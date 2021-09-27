Collective Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $209,528.26 and $48.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

