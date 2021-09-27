Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $168.66 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

