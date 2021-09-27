Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.84

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 4552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several research analysts have commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

