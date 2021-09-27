Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,864 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.